Ukraine-Russia crisis: What to know about the fears of war

Macron, who’s trying to revive the “Normandy Format” peace talks aimed at ending almost eight years of fighting in eastern Ukraine in which more than 14,000 people have died, said Tuesday that his meeting with Putin helped to ensure that “there’s no degradation and no (further) escalation.”

Macron’s trying to promote the European Union’s so-far marginal role in a dispute in its own backyard currently being managed by the United States and Russia. He also faces an election in April. But he said his “objective is met” from the meeting in Moscow; to “prevent an escalation and open new perspectives.”

After meeting Zelenskyy, Macron will again hold phone talks with Putin, and head to Berlin to huddle with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Polish President Andrzej Duda, who has begun to play a more prominent diplomatic role recently and whose country borders western Ukraine and Belarus.

The Normandy format talks between Russia and Ukraine were brokered by France and Germany in 2015 and helped end large-scale hostilities in eastern Ukraine but the conflict has continued to simmer for years.

Germany remains under pressure for its relatively tepid role in the Ukraine crisis, but Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has been in Kyiv, talking to Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal. She also traveled on Tuesday to the “line of contact” with pro-Russia separatists in eastern Ukraine.

THE DRUMS OF WARGAMES

As the high-stakes diplomacy continues, Russia has kept up its military pressure, while NATO allies have been deploying troops and working on new plans for a longer-term presence in Eastern Europe; to deter Russia, not defend Ukraine.

Russia’s Defense Ministry said Tuesday that six large landing ships were moving from the Mediterranean to the Black Sea, where they will take part in military exercises. The buildup of Russian troops in Belarus near Ukraine’s northern border continues too, for snap joint wargames.

NATO’s chief had warned of high-end fighter jets and S400 missile systems were deployed to Belarus and now says that “enabling capacities” like command and control and logistics units as well as field medical centers are being set up.

NATO allies are now discussing plans to send battalions of troops to Slovakia, Hungary, Bulgaria and Romania. No decision on the move has been made yet, but it could mirror NATO’s presence in Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland, where 5,000 troops are deployed in a mission that’s run since 2016.

In London, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the U.K. is ready to bolster NATO forces in Latvia and Estonia. Johnson said he was considering dispatching RAF Typhoon fighters and Royal Navy warships to southeastern Europe.

Britain is sending 350 troops to Poland to help bolster NATO forces in eastern Europe. NATO as an organization is not providing military support to Ukraine and will not come to the rescue should Russia invade, but some individual countries are helping to support the Ukrainian armed forces. The U.K. has already sent anti-tank weapons.

Romania’s defense minister said Tuesday that more than 100 U.S. military personnel have already arrived in Romania ahead of a deployment of around 1,000 NATO troops expected in coming days.

Lorne Cook in Brussels, Sylvie Corbet in Kyiv, Jill Lawless in London, and Stephen McGrath in Bucharest, Romania, contributed to this report.

Caption A Ukrainian serviceman feeds his dog as other soldiers eat in a shelter at the frontline positions near Zolote, Ukraine, Monday, Feb. 7, 2022. The buildup of over 100,000 Russian troops near Ukraine has fueled Western worries of a possible offensive. White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan warned Sunday that Russia could invade Ukraine "any day," triggering a conflict that would come at an "enormous human cost." (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

Caption French President Emmanuel Macron arrives to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022 in Kyiv, Ukraine. Diplomatic efforts to defuse the tensions around Ukraine continued on Tuesday with French President Emmanuel Macron in Kyiv the day after hours of talks with the Russian leader in Moscow yielded no apparent breakthroughs. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus, Pool)

Caption In this handout photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, left, and French President Emmanuel Macron greet each other prior to their talks in Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022. Diplomatic efforts to defuse the tensions around Ukraine continued on Tuesday with French President Emmanuel Macron arriving in Kyiv the day after hours of talks with the Russian leader in Moscow yielded no apparent breakthroughs. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)

Caption Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, right, meets French President Emmanuel Macron, Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022 in Kyiv, Ukraine. Diplomatic efforts to defuse the tensions around Ukraine continued on Tuesday with French President Emmanuel Macron in Kyiv the day after hours of talks with the Russian leader in Moscow yielded no apparent breakthroughs. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus, Pool)