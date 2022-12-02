Ukraine says animals' eyes sent to some of its embassies

In Poland, a spokesman for the police in Warsaw, confirmed by email that a package arrived at Ukraine’s consulate in the Polish capital on Thursday that “raised concern” from one of the employees. The police department for protecting diplomatic missions was notified and “we quickly eliminated the danger” spokesman Sylwester Marczak said. He provided no further detail. Marczak said he was not aware of any such parcel arriving at Ukraine’s embassy in Warsaw.

In the Czech Republic, police said an X-ray scan found no explosives in a checked package, but they added later that animal tissue was found inside that has been submitted to laboratory tests.

Ukraine’s ambassador to the Vatican, Andrii Yurash, said the entrance to his Rome residence was vandalized with what he believed was animal feces on Thursday afternoon. The door to the apartment building and the stairs and walls in the entry way were “smeared with a dirty substance with an unpleasant smell,” he told The Associated Press. He said his wife and son were not home at the time, and police were called.

All Ukrainian embassies and consulates have stepped up security measures. Nikolenko quoted Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba as saying that “we have reason to believe that a well-planned campaign of terror and intimidation of Ukrainian embassies and consulates is taking place.”