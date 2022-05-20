Ukraine says it repels Russian attack as war grinds in east

“That means that Russia will probably redistribute their forces swiftly without adequate preparation, which risks further force attrition,” the ministry said.

The Donbas is now President Vladimir Putin's focus after his troops failed to take the capital in the early days of the war. Pro-Moscow separatists have fought Ukrainian forces for eight years in the region and held a considerable swath of it before Russia's Feb. 24 invasion.

But the effort to take more territory there has been slow-going. In a sign of Russia’s frustration with the war, some senior commanders have been fired in recent weeks, the British Defense Ministry said.

Russian forces attacked the cities of Lysychansk and Severodonetsk, both in the Luhansk region of the Donbas, the region’s governor said Friday. Twelve people were killed, and more than 60 houses were destroyed across the region, Serhiy Haidai said in a Telegram post.

But the attack on Severodonetsk was unsuccessful. Both Haidai and Ukraine's General Staff of the military said Russia took losses and retreated. Their reports could not be independently verified.

Still, Russia's struggles in the east only seemed to translate into an intensifying offensive that is inflicting increasing suffering.

“It is hell there, and that’s not an exaggeration,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said of the campaign.

“The brutal and completely senseless bombardment of Severodonetsk. Twelve dead and dozens wounded there in just one day,” he said in his nightly video address Thursday night to the nation.

Meanwhile, a young Russian soldier, accused of killing a Ukrainian civilian, awaits his fate in Ukraine's first war crimes trial. Sgt. Vadim Shishimarin, a 21-year-old soldier in a Russian tank unit, has pleaded guilty, but the prosecution still presented its evidence, in line with Ukrainian law.

Shishimarin told the court Thursday that he shot 62-year-old Oleksandr Shelipov after he was ordered to — and apologized to the widow.

Ukraine's surprisingly stiff resistance has been bolstered by Western arms and funding — and more help was on the way this week.

The Group of Seven leading economies and global financial institutions agreed this week to provide more money to bolster Ukraine's public finances, bringing the total aid to $19.8 billion, Germany's finance minister said Friday. The goal is to ensure that Ukraine's financial situation does not affect its ability to defend itself from Russia's invasion.

On Thursday, U.S. lawmakers overwhelmingly approved its own aid package of $40 billion of military and economic assistance for Ukraine as well as it allies.

While Mariupol was a target from the start of the invasion and has been under effective Russian control for some time, a group of Ukrainian fighters have held out in the sprawling steel plant — symbolic of the way Ukrainian forces have managed to grind down the Russian troops.

While hundreds of fighters have left, in a brief video message, the deputy commander of the Azov Regiment said he and other fighters were still inside.

“An operation is underway, the details of which I will not announce,” Svyatoslav Palamar said.

While Ukraine has expressed hope for a prisoner exchange for those who have surrendered, Russian authorities have threatened to possibly try for war crimes some of the Azovstal fighters.

The far-right origins of the Azov Regiment have been seized on by the Kremlin as part of an effort to cast Russia's invasion as a battle against Nazi influence in Ukraine.

McQuillan reported from Lviv. Associated Press journalists Yuras Karmanau in Lviv, Andrea Rosa in Kharkiv, and Aamer Madhani in Washington and other AP staffers around the world contributed.

Caption People queue to receive food donations in Kharkiv, eastern Ukraine, Thursday, May 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue) Credit: Bernat Armangue

Caption Ukrainian servicemen sit in a bus after leaving Mariupol's besieged Azovstal steel plant, near a penal colony, in Olyonivka, in territory under the government of the Donetsk People's Republic, eastern Ukraine, Friday, May 20, 2022. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited

Caption An APC of Donetsk People's Republic militia stands not far from Mariupol's besieged Azovstal steel plant, in Mariupol, in territory under the government of the Donetsk People's Republic, eastern Ukraine, Thursday, May 19, 2022. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited

Caption Ukrainian servicemen sit in a bus after leaving Mariupol's besieged Azovstal steel plant, near a penal colony, in Olyonivka, in territory under the government of the Donetsk People's Republic, eastern Ukraine, Friday, May 20, 2022. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited

Caption A man walks past broken power lines in a shelled neighbourhood in Kharkiv, eastern Ukraine, Thursday, May 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue) Credit: Bernat Armangue

Caption Residents stay in the city subway of Kharkiv, in eastern Ukraine, on Thursday, May 19, 2022. Although the bombings in Kharkiv have decreased and the subway is expected to run beginning of next week, still some residents use it as a temporary bomb shelter. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue) Credit: Bernat Armangue

Caption Residents of a shelled neighbourhood collect water from a public water pump in Kharkiv, eastern Ukraine, Thursday, May 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue) Credit: Bernat Armangue

Caption A man inspects the damage of a destroyed boiler room in Kharkiv, eastern Ukraine, Thursday, May 19, 2022. The building was shelled early Thursday. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue) Credit: Bernat Armangue

Caption Shattered glass lies on the floor of Iryna Martsyniuk's home, heavily damaged after a Russian bombing in Velyka Kostromka village, Ukraine, Thursday, May 19, 2022. Martsyniuk and her three young children were at home when the attack occurred in the village, which is a few kilometres from the front lines. They all survived unharmed. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco) Credit: Francisco Seco

Caption Iryna Martsyniuk, 50, stands next to her heavily damaged house after a Russian bombing in Velyka Kostromka village, Ukraine, Thursday, May 19, 2022. Martsyniuk and her three young children were at home when the attack occurred in the village, a few kilometres from the front lines, but they all survived unharmed. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco) Credit: Francisco Seco