Ukraine says Moscow is forcibly taking civilians to Russia

A man carries shopping bags as heavy smoke from a warehouse destroyed by Russian bombardment casts shadows on the road outside Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, March 24, 2022. Ukraine President Volodymr Zelenskyy called on people worldwide to gather in public Thursday to show support for his embattled country as he prepared to address U.S. President Joe Biden and other NATO leaders gathered in Brussels on the one-month anniversary of the Russian invasion. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

Credit: Vadim Ghirda

Nation & World
By NEBI QENA and CARA ANNA, Associated Press
Updated 52 minutes ago
Ukraine is accusing Russia of forcibly relocating thousands of residents to Russia from the devastated port city of Mariupol so they can be used as “hostages” to pressure Kyiv to give up

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine accused Moscow on Thursday of forcibly taking thousands of civilians from the shattered port city of Mariupol to Russia so that they can be used as “hostages” to pressure Kyiv to give up.

A month into the invasion, meanwhile, the two sides traded heavy blows in what has become a devastating war of attrition. Ukraine’s navy said it sank a large landing ship near the port city of Berdyansk that had been used to supply Russian forces with armored vehicles. Russia claimed to have taken the eastern town of Izyum after fierce fighting.

At an emergency NATO summit in Brussels, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy pleaded with the Western allies via video for planes, tanks, rockets, air defense systems and other weapons, saying his country is “defending our common values.” U.S President Joe Biden, in Europe for a series of summits, gave assurances more aid is on its way.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said the alliance's leaders agreed to send equipment to help protect Ukraine against chemical attack. Around the capital, Kyiv, and other areas, Ukrainian defenders appear to have fought Moscow's ground troops to a stalemate, raising fears that a frustrated Russian President Vladimir Putin will resort to chemical, biological or nuclear weapons.

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry charged that Russian forces have taken 6,000 Mariupol residents to camps against their will. Russian troops are confiscating identity documents from an additional 15,000 people in a section of Mariupol under Russian control, the ministry said.

Ukrainian military intelligence said Ukrainian civilians are being sent through a camp in Russian-controlled territory, then onward through southern regions of Russia to economically depressed parts of the country.

Some could be sent as far as the Pacific Ocean island of Sakhalin, Ukrainian intelligence said, and are being offered jobs on condition they don’t leave for two years.

The claims could not be independently verified. Russia has said it is evacuating thousands of civilians of their own free will.

Photos and video after the naval attack in Berdyansk showed fire and thick plumes of smoke. Russian TV reported earlier this week that the vessel the Ukrainians claimed to have sunk, Orsk, was the first Russian warship to enter Berdyansk. The port was going to be used to deliver military equipment for the Russians, the report said.

Ukraine claimed two more ships were damaged and a 3,000-ton fuel tank was destroyed when the Orsk was sunk, causing a fire that spread to nearby ammunition supplies.

Sending a signal that Western sanctions have not brought it to its knees, Russia reopened its stock market but allowed only limited trading to prevent mass sell-offs. Foreigners were barred from selling, and traders were prohibited from short selling, or betting prices would fall.

Millions of people in Ukraine have made their way out of the country, some pushed to the limit after trying to stay and cope.

At the central station in the western city of Lviv, a teenage girl stood in the doorway of a waiting train, a white pet rabbit shivering in her arms. She was on her way to join her mother and then go on to Poland or Germany. She had been traveling alone, leaving other family members behind in Dnipro.

“At the beginning I didn’t want to leave,” she said. “Now I’m scared for my life.”

Anna reported from Lviv, Ukraine. Associated Press writers Robert Burns in Washington, Yuras Karmanau in Lviv and other AP journalists around the world contributed to this report.

Follow the AP's coverage of the war at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

A Ukrainian serviceman stands at a checkpoint in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, March 24, 2022. Ukraine President Volodymr Zelenskyy called on people worldwide to gather in public Thursday to show support for his embattled country as he prepared to address U.S. President Joe Biden and other NATO leaders gathered in Brussels on the one-month anniversary of the Russian invasion. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

Credit: Vadim Ghirda

In this image from video provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks from Kyiv, Ukraine, early Thursday, March 24, 2022. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

Smoke rises after shelling near a seaport in Berdyansk, Ukraine, Thursday, March 24, 2022. Ukraine's navy reported Thursday that it had sunk the Russian ship Orsk in the Sea of Asov near the port city of Berdyansk. It released photos and video of fire and thick smoke coming from the port area. Russia did not immediately comment on the claim. (AP Photo)

Credit: Uncredited

U.S. President Joe Biden, center, arrives for a round table meeting during an extraordinary NATO summit at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Thursday, March 24, 2022. As the war in Ukraine grinds into a second month, President Joe Biden and Western allies are gathering to chart a path to ramp up pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin while tending to the economic and security fallout that's spreading across Europe and the world. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

Credit: Markus Schreiber

From left, Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, French President Emmanuel Macron and U.S. President Joe Biden arrive for a G7 leaders' group photo during a NATO summit in Brussels, Thursday March 24, 2022. (Henry Nicholls/Pool via AP)

Credit: Henry Nicholls

U.S. President Joe Biden, left, shakes hands with Germany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz next to NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, top left, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, right, before a before a G7 leaders' family photo during a NATO summit in Brussels, Thursday March 24, 2022. (Henry Nicholls/Pool via AP)

Credit: Henry Nicholls

A view of inside the regional administration building, heavily damaged after Russian strikes earlier this month in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Thursday, March 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)

Credit: Felipe Dana

A cemetery worker takes a coffin to be cremated in Baikove cemetery, Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, March 24, 2022. Dozens of ashes of cremated people are kept in a deposit of the cemetery, since due to the war against Russia their relatives did not go to pick them up. (AP Photo/ (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

Credit: Rodrigo Abd

Refugees with children wait for a transport after fleeing the war from neighbouring Ukraine at a railway station in Przemysl, Poland, on Thursday, March 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits)

Credit: Sergei Grits

Neighbours try to extinguish the fire of a house, destroyed after a Russian attack in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Thursday, March 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)

Credit: Felipe Dana

A Ukrainian soldier inspects a destroyed Russian APC after recent battle in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Thursday, March 24, 2022. The writing made by Ukrainian soldiers reads: 'Not to War'. Kharkiv is Ukraine's second biggest city 30 kilometers of the Russian border. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

Credit: Efrem Lukatsky

People with their belongings in a city subway that they have used as a bomb shelter in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Thursday, March 24, 2022. World leaders heard impassioned pleas Thursday from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for more military aid to defend his country and the United States announced new sanctions and humanitarian aid as officials gathered for a trio of summits to discuss next steps in countering Russia's month-old invasion of its much smaller neighbor. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

Credit: Efrem Lukatsky

A man holds his head as he stands in his apartment in a multi-story house that was destroyed following a Russian attack in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Thursday, March 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

Credit: Efrem Lukatsky

Relatives mourn the death of Sergiy Muravyts'kyi, 61, who was killed during a Russian attack in the village of Mriya, which means Dream in Ukrainian, before his cremation at the Baikove cemetery, Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, March 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

Credit: Rodrigo Abd

