Ukraine says Russian missile struck close from nuclear plant

The Pivdennoukrainsk plant, also known as the South Ukraine Nuclear Power Plant, sits along the Southern Bug River and is some 300 kilometers (190 miles) south of the capital, Kyiv. It is Ukraine’s second-largest nuclear power plant with three reactors.

The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, the largest in Europe, has been occupied by Russian forces since the early days of the invasion and repeatedly came under fire that cut off its transmission lines and eventually forced operators to shut it down to avoid a radiation disaster. Russia and Ukraine have traded blame for the shelling.

The International Atomic Energy Agency, the United Nations’ nuclear watchdog, which has monitors at the Zaporizhzhia plant, did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the attack.

Alina Orobchenko's house is seen destroyed after a Russian attack last month in Prudyanka village, Ukraine, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. It's really hard to decide what to do next. It's impossible to plan for the future", says Orobchenko while she stands over the debris of her house. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)

A damaged car is seen in Prudyanka village, Ukraine, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)