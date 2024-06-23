Ukraine sends over 30 drones into Russia after bombing of Kharkiv leaves 3 dead and dozens injured

Russian authorities say more than 30 drones were shot down over the country’s western regions overnight, just hours after a Russian bomb attack on Ukraine’s second largest city of Kharkiv killed three people and left dozens in hospitals

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian authorities said more than 30 drones were shot down over the country’s western regions overnight into Sunday, just hours after a Russian bomb attack on Ukraine's second largest city of Kharkiv killed three people and left dozens in hospitals.

One of the four aerial bombs hit a five-story residential building on Saturday afternoon, officials said. Regional Gov. Oleh Syniehubov said 41 people were still being treated for injuries.

In a video address following the attack, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged Ukraine's partners to bolster its air defenses.

“Modern air defense systems for Ukraine — such as Patriots, accelerated training of our pilots for F-16s, and most importantly, sufficient range for our weapons — are truly necessary,” he said.

Two people were wounded by falling debris when two Russian missiles were shot down over the Kyiv region overnight, Ukraine’s air force commander Mykola Oleschuk said.

In Russia, air defense forces shot down 33 Ukrainian drones over the country’s western Bryansk, Smolensk, Lipetsk and Tula regions, the Russian Ministry of Defense said. No casualties or damage were reported.

Regional Gov. Vadym Filashkin of Ukraine’s partly occupied Donetsk region said that Russian attacks on Saturday killed two people and wounded four.

Follow AP's coverage of the war in Ukraine at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

