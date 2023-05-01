Ukraine war looms over Switzerland UN presidency

At its premiere event last week, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov defended his country’s military action and accused the U.S. and its allies of undercutting global diplomacy — the foundation of the United Nations ,which was created to prevent a third world war.

Envoys from the U.S. and several allies responded to the video briefing by Maria Lvova-Belova, the Russian children’s rights commissioner, by walking out of the council chamber. Russian Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia’s accusations about arming Ukraine drew a blistering response that Ukraine has every right to defend itself against Putin’s invading army.

And U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and Western envoys berated Lavrov for violating the U.N. Charter by attacking Ukraine and occupying part of its territory.

Switzerland Ambassador Baeriswyl was among those who accused Russia of violating the U.N. Charter, saying Ukraine’s “state sovereignty, territorial integrity and the prohibition of the use of force continue to be flouted by the military aggression of a permanent member of the Security Council against its neighbor.”

The presidency of the Security Council rotates monthly in alphabetical order of its 15 members.