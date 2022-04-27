Ukraine war stokes concerns over Turkey's nuclear plant

About 200 activists representing two dozen organizations from both sides of ethnically divided Cyprus converged inside the United Nations controlled buffer zone that cuts across the capital Nicosia. They sought to voice their unease over ongoing construction of the Akkuyu nuclear power plant, which is only 60 miles (100 kilometers) from the island nation’s northern coast.

Organizers said the annual event to commemorate the Chernobyl nuclear disaster that occurred 36 years ago has taken on an added urgency in light of safety concerns regarding Ukraine's nuclear plants, such as Europe's largest nuclear plant in Zaporizhzhia, which has been seized by Russia.