Ukraine's capital Kyiv attacked by Russia for first time in 44 days with 13 people hurt

Ukraine’s capital was attacked by Russia for the first time in 44 days as Kyiv residents woke early to loud explosions

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
26 minutes ago
X

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine's capital was attacked by Russia for the first time in 44 days Thursday as Kyiv residents woke early to loud explosions.

Ukraine's Emergency Service said 13 people were wounded, including one child, and that dozens of people were evacuated from their homes.

Around 30 cruise and ballistic missiles were shot down over the city, said Serhii Popko, the head of Kyiv City Administration.

In the Shevchenkivskyi district in western Kyiv, an apartment in a multistory building and cars were set on fire as a result of the Russian attack, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said.

The attack comes after Ukraine has continuously attacked Russia's Belgorod region near the border with Ukraine for several days.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
Nearly 8 in 10 AAPI adults in US think abortion should be legal...
2
Mega Millions jackpot soars to nearly $1 billion. Here's what to know
3
Weeping, weak and soaked, dozens of Rohingya refugees rescued after...
4
The Latest | Gaps are narrowing in Israel-Hamas cease-fire talks...
5
Portugal’s center-right wins an election but surging populists want a...
© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top