Ukraine's economy shows 'resilience' from Russian attacks, IMF says as it backs aid

Ukraine’s economic output shrank by about 30% in 2022 after Russia invaded in February of that year.

The IMF said Ukrainian officials had met requirements for reforming economic policies under a first review of what is to be a $15.6 billion loan package over four years. The changes include drafting tax legislation aimed at improving revenue collection and assuring donors that are keeping the country's state finances afloat that Ukraine will be able to pay its share of financial burdens.

Release of a first, $900 million installment of assistance was agreed at staff level but still requires approval of the IMF's executive board.

The positive review was in sharp contrast to Ukraine's pre-war IMF programs, which were marked by missed deadlines and a lack of progress in reforming the economy and resisting the domination of politically connected business figures known as oligarchs.

Ukrainian officials have been at pains to show they are cracking down on corruption as they seek membership in the European Union. The head of the country's Supreme Court was arrested this month on bribery charges, while several senior officials, including front-line provincial governors and a deputy defense minister, lost their jobs over corruption allegations in January.

The IMF loan program is expected to open the way for an additional $115 billion in loans and grants from Ukraine's allies, including the U.S., the European Union and other members of the Group of Seven rich democracies. The aid is intended to cover huge budget deficits caused by vastly higher military spending and the loss of tax revenue from areas occupied by Russian troops as well as to support economic reform efforts.