Ukraine's leader gets vaccine shot to dispel public doubts

Overall in the pandemic, Ukraine has recorded more than 1.3 million infections and 26,212 deaths.

Ukraine expects to receive more doses of vaccine through the U.N.-supported COVAX distribution program, including those produced by Pfizer-BioNTech and Novavax. The country also signed an agreement to purchase 1.9 million doses from China’s Sinovac Biotech.

Speaking in parliament, Oleksandr Kornienko, a leading member of Zelenskiy's Servant of the People faction, said that medical facilities had to destroy many doses of the vaccine after medical specialists scheduled to get the shots failed to appear.

“We need to destroy the much-anticipated vaccine now,” Kornienko said. “It's important to understand why the medical experts refuse to get vaccinated.”

Health Minister Maxim Stepanov publicized receiving a shot Monday to try to dispel public doubts.

Opinion polls indicate that about 40% of Ukrainians don't want to get the vaccine.

In the city of Kramatorsk near the front line in the east, many military servicemen who are also given priority to receive the vaccine refused to get the shots.

One soldier who accepted the vaccine, Oleh Kiryi, said many of his colleagues “have doubts about the quality of the vaccine.” He added that some others refuse the vaccine because they already had the virus.

Another soldier, who goes under the nom de guerre Romeo, said that only about 30% of soldiers at his unit agreed to receive the shots.

___

Mstyslav Chernov reported from Kramatorsk.

A Ukrainian serviceman waits to receive a dose of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine marketed under the name CoviShield at a military base in Kramatorsk, Ukraine, Tuesday, March 2, 2021. Ukraine plans to vaccinate 14.4 million people this year, or about 35% of its 41 million people. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka) Credit: Evgeniy Maloletka Credit: Evgeniy Maloletka

Ukrainian servicemen stand in line as they wait to receive a dose of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine marketed under the name CoviShield at a military base in Kramatorsk, Ukraine, Tuesday, March 2, 2021. Ukraine plans to vaccinate 14.4 million people this year, or about 35% of its 41 million people. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka) Credit: Evgeniy Maloletka Credit: Evgeniy Maloletka

Ukrainian servicemen wait to receive a dose of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine marketed under the name CoviShield at a military base in Kramatorsk, Ukraine, Tuesday, March 2, 2021. Ukraine plans to vaccinate 14.4 million people this year, or about 35% of its 41 million people. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka) Credit: Evgeniy Maloletka Credit: Evgeniy Maloletka

A Ukrainian serviceman receives a dose of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine marketed under the name CoviShield at a military base in Kramatorsk, Ukraine, Tuesday, March 2, 2021. Ukraine plans to vaccinate 14.4 million people this year, or about 35% of its 41 million people. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka) Credit: Evgeniy Maloletka Credit: Evgeniy Maloletka

A medic prepares to administer a dose of an AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine marketed under the name CoviShield, to a Ukrainian serviceman at a military base in Kramatorsk, Ukraine, Tuesday, March 2, 2021. Ukraine plans to vaccinate 14.4 million people this year, or about 35% of its 41 million people. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka) Credit: Evgeniy Maloletka Credit: Evgeniy Maloletka

A Ukrainian serviceman gets ready to receive a dose of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine marketed under the name CoviShield at a military base in Kramatorsk, Ukraine, Tuesday, March 2, 2021. Ukraine plans to vaccinate 14.4 million people this year, or about 35% of its 41 million people. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka) Credit: Evgeniy Maloletka Credit: Evgeniy Maloletka

A medic prepares to administer a dose of an AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine marketed under the name CoviShield, to a Ukrainian serviceman at a military base in Kramatorsk, Ukraine, Tuesday, March 2, 2021. Ukraine plans to vaccinate 14.4 million people this year, or about 35% of its 41 million people. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka) Credit: Evgeniy Maloletka Credit: Evgeniy Maloletka

A Ukrainian serviceman receives a dose of an AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine marketed under the name CoviShield at a military base in Kramatorsk, Ukraine, Tuesday, March 2, 2021. Ukraine plans to vaccinate 14.4 million people this year, or about 35% of its 41 million people. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka) Credit: Evgeniy Maloletka Credit: Evgeniy Maloletka