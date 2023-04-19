Ukraine's top prosecutor speaks of 'evil' Russian atrocities

The House Foreign Affairs Committee invited Kostin to testify. The chairman, Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas, believes that spotlighting the brutality of Russia's actions will show lawmakers and voters why the United States is in the right in supporting Ukraine.

“This is happening right now. They are monsters and they need to be brought to justice,” McCaul said. He added: "These are more than war crimes. These are more than crimes against humanity. What we are witnessing in Ukraine is genocide.”

McCaul also issued a challenge to fellow lawmakers, saying “history will judge us by what we do here and now.”

“No country can remain neutral in the face of such evil,” McCaul said.

Congress approved about $113 billion in economic, humanitarian and military spending in 2022 to assist Ukraine. President Joe Biden has repeatedly said the United States will help Ukraine "as long as it takes" to repel the Russian invasion that began in late February of last year, though support for that aid has softened, polling shows.

Congressional leaders anticipate that Ukraine will need billions of dollars in additional assistance in the months ahead.

On Tuesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy tweeted that he spoke by telephone with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., and thanked him for bipartisan support from Congress. Zelenskyy also outlined the “situation at the front” and Ukraine’s “urgent defense needs in armored vehicles, artillery, air defense & aircraft.”

The House committee also heard from a war crimes survivor, a 57-year-old woman, who said she was taken to a torture chamber for five days, beaten, forced to strip and endured threats of rape and murder. At one point, she was forced to dig her own grave. She said her house was looted. She has escaped, but other Ukrainians still experience such treatment in Russian-controlled territories, she said.

“These terrible crimes need to be stopped,” she told lawmakers. Her identity was not revealed out of concerns about retribution.

Kostin said exposing atrocities is not enough.

“Only with discovering and determining truth, bringing perpetrators to responsibility and providing adequate reoperations to victims and survivors, we can say justice has been done,” Kostin said.

The International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant last month for Russian President Vladimir Putin for war crimes, accusing him of personal responsibility for the abductions of children from Ukraine. But the practical implications are limited as the chances of Putin facing trial at the court are highly unlikely because Moscow does not recognize the court's jurisdiction or extradite its nationals.

Associated Press writer Stephen Groves contributed to this report.

