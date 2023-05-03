X

Ukraine's Zelenskyy in Finland for summit of Nordic leaders

Nation & World
15 minutes ago
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is in the Finnish capital, Helsinki, for a one-day Nordic summit

HELSINKI (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is in the Finnish capital, Helsinki, for a one-day Nordic summit.

Zelenskyy is expected to meet with four Nordic prime ministers who are gathering at the residency of the Finnish President Sauli Niinistö. They will discuss their support to Ukraine.

The Nordic countries – Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark and Iceland — have largely rallied around Ukraine following Russia’s Feb. 24, 2022, invasion.

Those attending the meeting at the Finnish Presidential Palace in Helsinki are Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, Norway’s Jonas Gahr Støre, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, Iceland’s Katrín Jakobsdóttir and Finnish President Niinistö.

The meeting meant that part of downtown Helsinki on Wednesday was shut off for cars, bicycles and pedestrians.

