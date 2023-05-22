Ukrainian ambassador welcomes pledges of F-16 fighter jets; urges patience on counteroffensive

Markarova also offered no new details about when Ukraine would be able to put the jets into service.

“This is a capability that we definitely need." she said. “Even after we win, Russia is not going to move anywhere. We have to continue to protect Ukraine and Europe.”

Markarova said it's too early for Russia to claim it has won control of the Ukraine’s eastern city of Bakhmut, but she said they have definitely destroyed the city.

She also said that she believes her country enjoys strong support from both Democrats and Republicans in Congress.

Markarova’s visit comes as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made several recent foreign trips to shore up diplomatic support for defending his country including visits to Italy, the Vatican, Germany, France and Britain.

In her address to graduates, Markarova said her country's decision to fight against Russia can provide an inspiration for others.

“When you see your neighbor’s son taken by strangers during the night. When you see missiles hit and destroy hospitals, kindergartens, universities, it’s chilling. It’s easy to panic,” she said. “It’s the easiest thing to do when you are scared is nothing. And it’s also the worst thing to do."

One lesson the Ukraine people have learned from the invasion is to face down their fears, even when the odds seemed against them, she added.

“Russia’s attack on Ukraine wasn’t a simple land grab. It was a blatant violation of the rule-based order. It was a genocidal attack aimed to destroy Ukraine’s statehood," Markarova said. "A strong, successful, democratic, European Ukraine is the worst nightmare Russia had.”