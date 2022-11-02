Ukrainian official: Musk to keep funding key satellite links

U.S. officials confirmed at the time that Musk had asked the Defense Department to take over funding for the service Starlink provides in Ukraine.

The Starlink satellite internet’s role is central to Ukraine’s defense. For example, it helps front-line reconnaissance drone operators target artillery strikes on Russian assets and positions. The fighting in Ukraine is Europe’s first major war of the internet age.

Fedorov, speaking to the AP on the sidelines of an international tech conference in Lisbon, Portugal, wouldn’t lift the lid on how Starlink assists Ukraine’s military.

He noted that its importance stretches beyond military use, allowing soldiers to call home, permitting humanitarian operations and enabling the Ukraine government to continue rolling out e-services for its citizens, even in wartime.

“Starlink is now crucial for all the critical state services,” he said.

Satellite imagery provided by western companies also helps the Ukrainian military’s “situational awareness,” he said.

Recent Russian missile attacks on Ukrainian infrastructure, especially the power supply, have disrupted internet services but “it’s not that critical as of yet,” according to Fedorov.

He said tens of thousands of Ukrainian volunteers are helping to fend off Russian cyberattacks.

___

Follow AP's coverage of the war in Ukraine at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Credit: Armando Franca Credit: Armando Franca

Credit: Armando Franca Credit: Armando Franca

Credit: Armando Franca Credit: Armando Franca