Ukrainian wildfires kill 9, set off ammunition from war

About 11,000 hectares (27,000 acres) were on fire in the Luhansk region, the state emergencies service said.

In the town of Stanichna Luhanska, flames engulfed houses on two streets, one of which had leftover shells from fighting in 2014-16, the local administration said on Facebook. Stanichna Luhanska is just outside the rebel-controlled city of Luhansk.