UK's chief mouser celebrates 10 years on the prowl

Larry, who has met a number of world leaders, has been largely unfriendly to men but took a liking to former U.S. President Barack Obama. When former President Donald Trump visited in 2019, Larry took a nap under his car.

His grip on the public imagination is clear — and political leaders know better than to ignore that popularity. The tomcat was a sentimental topic of conversation in Cameron’s final appearance in Parliament as prime minister when he said he wanted to quash a rumor that — perish the thought — he didn’t like Larry.

And just to prove it, he whipped out evidence: a picture of Larry lying on his lap.

“He belongs to the house and the staff love him very much — as do I,” he said at the time, explaining why he wasn't taking Larry with him after leaving office.

After the December 2019 election, rumors swirled that Larry might be headed for retirement with the news that the new prime minister, Boris Johnson, was a dog man. However, despite the prime minister moving Jack Russell cross Dilyn into Downing Street, Larry remained in office.

Reports of his rodent-killing abilities vary. Larry became known for his occasional scraps with neighboring cats -- especially Palmerston, chief mouser to the Foreign Office across the street -- and fondness for sleep. Palmerston has retired to the country, so things have been a bit quieter of late.

These days Larry, now 14, is often seen by photographers patrolling his turf. Visitors to the building can sometimes find him napping on a ledge above a radiator or sleeping on a floor, where dignitaries occasionally have to step over him.

At the heart of government, he specializes in power naps.

FILE - In this Tuesday, June 13, 2017 file photo, Larry the 10 Downing street cat yawns whilst lying on the street as the leader of Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) Arlene Foster meets with Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May in 10 Downing Street n London. Monday, Feb. 15, 2021 marks the 10th anniversary of rescue cat Larry becoming Chief Mouser to the Cabinet Office in a bid to deal with a rat problem at 10 Downing Street. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, file) Credit: Frank Augstein Credit: Frank Augstein

FILE - In this Tuesday Feb. 15, 2011 file photo, Larry, Downing Street's new official rat catcher, looks out of a window in the Prime Minister's residence in London, shortly after his arrival. Monday, Feb. 15, 2021 marks the 10th anniversary of rescue cat Larry becoming Chief Mouser to the Cabinet Office in a bid to deal with a rat problem at 10 Downing Street. (Mark Large/Pool photo via AP, file) Credit: Mark Large Credit: Mark Large

FILE - In this Saturday, March 23, 2019 file photo, demonstrators carry a poster with a picture of 10 Downing Street's cat Larry during a Peoples Vote anti-Brexit march in London. Monday, Feb. 15, 2021 marks the 10th anniversary of rescue cat Larry becoming Chief Mouser to the Cabinet Office in a bid to deal with a rat problem at 10 Downing Street. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File) Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth

FILE - In this Wednesday, July 13, 2016 file photo, Larry the Downing Street cat sits on the steps of 10 Downing Street in London, after Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron left to face prime minister's questions for the last time. Monday, Feb. 15, 2021 marks the 10th anniversary of rescue cat Larry becoming Chief Mouser to the Cabinet Office in a bid to deal with a rat problem at 10 Downing Street. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, file) Credit: Frank Augstein Credit: Frank Augstein

FILE - In this Tuesday Feb. 15, 2011 file photo, Larry the new cat for 10 Downing Street, walks down the stairs of the Prime Minister David Cameron's official residence in London. Monday, Feb. 15, 2021 marks the 10th anniversary of rescue cat Larry becoming Chief Mouser to the Cabinet Office in a bid to deal with a rat problem at 10 Downing Street. (Mark Large/Pool photo via AP, file) Credit: Mark Large Credit: Mark Large

FILE - In this Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2011 file photo, Larry the new cat for 10 Downing Street, the official residence for the British Prime Minister, arrives at his new home London. Monday, Feb. 15, 2021 marks the 10th anniversary of rescue cat Larry becoming Chief Mouser to the Cabinet Office in a bid to deal with a rat problem at 10 Downing Street. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, file) Credit: Alastair Grant Credit: Alastair Grant

FILE - In this Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020 file photo, Larry the cat, Chief Mouser to the Cabinet Office catches a pigeon as journalists await results of the Brexit trade deal in Downing Street in London. Monday, Feb. 15, 2021 marks the 10th anniversary of rescue cat Larry becoming Chief Mouser to the Cabinet Office in a bid to deal with a rat problem at 10 Downing Street. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, file) Credit: Frank Augstein Credit: Frank Augstein

FILE - In this Monday, Jan. 16, 2012 file photo, Larry the cat sits on the red carpet as he awaits Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas at Downing Street in London. Monday, Feb. 15, 2021 marks the 10th anniversary of rescue cat Larry becoming Chief Mouser to the Cabinet Office in a bid to deal with a rat problem at 10 Downing Street. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, file) Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth