UK's Conservative Party strikes early blows in elections

“It is a truly historic result and a momentous day," Mortimer said in her victory speech. “Labour have taken people in Hartlepool for granted for too long."

In the 2019 general election, the Conservative Party made big inroads into Labour's “red wall” in northern England on a combination of factors, including its pro-Brexit stance. The recent success of Britain's coronavirus vaccine rollout also appears to have given the Conservatives a shot in the arm.

Whatever lay behind the result, the loss of Hartlepool represents a stunning defeat for the Labour Party and its leader, Keir Starmer.

Hopes were high that Starmer would help Labour reconnect with its lost voters in the north of England when he took the helm a little more than a year ago after succeeding the more left-wing Jeremy Corbyn, who led the party in 2019 to its worst election performance since 1935.

Steve Reed, Labour's communities spokesman, said it was “absolutely shattering" to see a Conservative candidate win in a place like Hartlepool.

“I think what this shows is that although we have started to change since the cataclysm of the last general election, that change has clearly not gone far enough in order to win back the trust of the voters,” he told the BBC.

Over the coming couple of days, Labour should have some results to cheer, with Sadiq Khan and Andy Burnham expected to easily win second terms as the mayors of London and Manchester. The Labour government in Wales is also expected to hold onto power.

The result that could have the biggest U.K-wide implications is the Scotland election, where the governing Scottish National Party is looking for a renewed mandate that could speed up the prospect of a second independence referendum.

The SNP's leader, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, says she’s is looking to push for another referendum if her party wins a majority in the parliament in Edinburgh, but only after the pandemic has been dealt with and the economic recovery from it is on track.

Scotland has been part of the U.K. since 1707 and the issue of Scottish independence appeared settled when Scottish voters rejected secession by 55%-45% in a 2014 referendum. But the U.K.-wide decision in 2016 to leave the European Union ran against the wishes of most Scots: 62% voted in favor of staying within the bloc, while most voters in England and Wales wanted to leave. That gave the Scottish nationalist cause fresh legs.

Vote counting has started in Scotland, and the first results are expected on Friday afternoon.

Britain's opposition Labour Party leader Keir Starmer leaves his home in London, following the declaration that the Labour Party has lost the Hartlepool parliamentary election, Friday May 7, 2021. Britain's governing Conservative Party has won the Hartlepool election, dealing a blow to the Labour Party, with other by-election results still to be declared. (Stefan Rousseau/PA via AP) Credit: Stefan Rousseau Credit: Stefan Rousseau

Votes are counted for the Scottish Parliamentary Elections in Glasgow, Scotland, Friday May 7, 2021. The election being seen as crucial to the future of the UK as the result could impact on whether or not there is a second referendum on Scottish independence. (Jane Barlow/PA via AP) Credit: Jane Barlow Credit: Jane Barlow

Votes are counted at Mill House Leisure Centre in Hartlepool, England for the counting of votes for the local and mayoral election and for the Hartlepool parliamentary special-election, Thursday May 6, 2021. (Owen Humphreys/PA via AP) Credit: Owen Humphreys Credit: Owen Humphreys

Ballot boxes arrive for counting votes for the Welsh Parliamentary Elections at the Cardiff House of Sport, Cardiff, Wales, Friday May 7, 2021. The counting is taking place Friday for an array of elections across Britain on Thursday, some of which had been postponed a year because of the coronavirus pandemic. (Ben Birchall/PA via AP) Credit: Ben Birchall Credit: Ben Birchall

Votes are counted for the Scottish Parliamentary Elections in Glasgow, Scotland, Friday May 7, 2021. The election is being seen as crucial to the future of the UK as the result could impact on whether or not there is a second referendum on Scottish independence. (Jane Barlow/PA via AP) Credit: Jane Barlow Credit: Jane Barlow

Votes are counted for the Scottish Parliamentary Elections in Glasgow, Scotland, Friday May 7, 2021. The election is being seen as crucial to the future of the UK as the result could impact on whether or not there is a second referendum on Scottish independence. (Jane Barlow/PA via AP) Credit: Jane Barlow Credit: Jane Barlow

Scottish ALBA party leader Alex Salmond watches votes being counted for the Scottish Parliamentary Elections in Aberdeen, Scotland, Friday May 7, 2021. The election is being seen as crucial to the future of the UK as Scottish independence was a main issue for voters in Scotland.(Andrew Milligan/PA via AP) Credit: Andrew Milligan Credit: Andrew Milligan