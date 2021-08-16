UK's defense chief holds back tears amid Afghanistan chaos

When asked why he was so personal to him, Wallace's voice started to quiver some more.

“Because I'm a soldier,” he said. "Because it's sad and the West has done what it’s done and we have to do our very best to get people out and stand by our obligations and 20 years of sacrifice — is what it is.”

Wallace last week authorized the deployment of another 600 British troops to Afghanistan to help in the evacuation of the 4,000 or so U.K. nationals and Afghan allies who have helped over the past 20 years. The first flight of British nationals and embassy staff arrived at RAF Brize Norton, around 75 miles (120 kilometers) northwest of London, on Sunday night.

Without explicitly criticizing the decision of U.S. President Joe Biden to announce the withdrawal of all U.S. troops from Afghanistan on Sept. 11, the 20th anniversary of the attacks on New York and Washington D.C., Wallace's words suggested that he thinks a different path could have been trodden.

British forces played a pivotal role in Afghanistan over the past two decades and suffered 457 casualties, mainly in the southern province of Helmand. In addition to their combat role, they helped train Afghan army troops and supported a wide range of projects to improve education, particularly for girls, health care, economic growth and local governance.

Caption In the photo provided by the Ministry of Defence, the first flight carrying evacuated personnel of British Embassy staff and British Nationals, arriving at RAF Brize Norton, England, early Monday Aug. 16, 2021. Taliban forces have toppled the Western-backed Afghanistan government, as international nations scramble to evacuate diplomats, employees and their families from Kabul. (Sharron Flyod/Ministry of Defence via AP) Credit: Sharron Flyod Credit: Sharron Flyod

Caption In the photo provided by the Ministry of Defence, the first flight carrying evacuated personnel of British Embassy staff and British Nationals, arriving at RAF Brize Norton, England, early Monday Aug. 16, 2021. Taliban forces have toppled the Western-backed Afghanistan government, as international nations scramble to evacuate diplomats, employees and their families from Kabul. (Sharron Flyod/Ministry of Defence via AP) Credit: Sharron Flyod Credit: Sharron Flyod

Caption In the photo provided by the Ministry of Defence, passengers from the first flight carrying evacuated personnel of British Embassy staff and British Nationals, after arriving at RAF Brize Norton, England, early Monday Aug. 16, 2021. Taliban forces have toppled the Western-backed Afghanistan government, as international nations scramble to evacuate diplomats, employees and their families from Kabul. (Sharron Flyod/Ministry of Defence via AP) Credit: Sharron Flyod Credit: Sharron Flyod

Caption Planes stand after the arrival of the first flight of people evacuated from Kabul, at RAF Brize Norton, England, Monday Aug. 16, 2021. International nations have scrambled to evacuate their diplomats, local allies and their families from Kabul, following the fall of the Western-backed Afghanistan government to the Taliban. (Steve Parsons/PA via AP) Credit: Steve Parsons Credit: Steve Parsons

Caption Planes stand after the arrival of the first flight of people evacuated from Kabul, at RAF Brize Norton, England, Monday Aug. 16, 2021. International nations have scrambled to evacuate their diplomats, local allies and their families from Kabul, following the fall of the Western-backed Afghanistan government to the Taliban. (Steve Parsons/PA via AP) Credit: Steve Parsons Credit: Steve Parsons