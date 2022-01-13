UKs embattled Prince Andrew loses honorary military titles

The move came after more than 150 veterans and serving members of the armed forces asked the queen to strip her second son of his military titles, saying he had failed to live up to the “very highest standards of probity, honesty and honourable conduct” that are expected of British officers.

“We understand that he is your son, but we write to you in your capacity as head of state and as Commander-in-Chief of the Army, Navy and Air Force," they wrote in a letter released by Republic, a pressure group that campaigns for an end to the monarchy.

“These steps could have been taken at any time in the past eleven years. Please do not leave it any longer.”

Andrew served in the Royal Navy for two decades, including as a helicopter pilot during the 1982 Falklands War. The honorary military roles he lost included several overseas ones, such as his title as colonel-in-chief of the Royal New Zealand Army Logistic Regiment.

Andrew denies Giuffre's allegations and has said he can't recall ever meeting her.

He has spent years combatting concerns about his links with Epstein, the U.S. financier who died in 2019 while awaiting trial on child sex trafficking charges, and Epstein's longtime companion Ghislaine Maxwell, who was convicted of related charges last month.

The prince stepped away from royal duties in November 2019 after a disastrous BBC interview in which he tried to justify his association with the pair and failed to show empathy for Epstein's victims. But he managed to cling to his military titles and patronages until Wednesday's ruling made Andrew's position untenable.

Giuffre sued Andrew in August, alleging that Epstein and Maxwell coerced her into sexual encounters with the prince in 2001. Giuffre said she was sexually abused by Andrew at Maxwell’s London home, at Epstein’s New York mansion and his estate in the U.S. Virgin Islands.

On Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Lewis A. Kaplan rejected Andrew's request to dismiss the lawsuit before trial. Lawyers for the prince had argued the terms of a 2009 settlement between Giuffre and Epstein barred her from suing anyone else associated with the case. Kaplan stressed that he wasn’t ruling on the truth of the allegations against Andrew.

Britain's Press Association quoted a person close to Andrew as saying his team was “unsurprised by the ruling."

“However, it was not a judgement on the merits of Ms. Giuffre’s allegations," the person said. “This is a marathon not a sprint and the duke will continue to defend himself against these claims.”

But that is likely to have repercussions for other members of the royal family and the institution of the monarchy at a time when Elizabeth is preparing for a nationwide celebration to mark 70 years on the throne.

If the case goes to trial, Andrew will likely be required to give a sworn statement, and may have to testify in court about his relationships with Epstein, Maxwell and Giuffre. That could expose him to embarrassing questions that would undermine the authority of the royal family, said Mark Stephens, an expert on international law at Howard Kennedy in London.

“Up until now, it’s been Prince Andrew alone that has carried the water on this,'' Stephens said.

“But now the issue is that he can make it much worse for the royal family when he has to get into the detail of what he was alleged to have done with a 17-year-old girl, which the public, whether it was lawful or not, are going to think was morally reprehensible.”

The decision Thursday increases the chances Andrew will do whatever he can to settle, Stephens said.

”If he’s not successful in his appeal, he’s going to have to settle because of realpolitik,” Stephens said.

Caption Souvenirs are displayed for sale in the window of a shop with a reflection of Windsor Castle, in Windsor, England, where Prince Andrew residence is nearby in the grounds of Windsor Great Park, Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022. A judge has — for now — refused to dismiss a lawsuit against Britain's Prince Andrew by an American woman who says he sexually abused her when she was 17. Stressing Wednesday that he wasn't ruling on the truth of the allegations, U.S. District Judge Lewis A. Kaplan rejected an argument by Andrew's lawyers that Virginia Giuffre's lawsuit should be thrown out at an early stage because of an old legal settlement she had with Jeffrey Epstein, the financier she claims set up sexual encounters with the prince. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

