Johnson: UK to take 5,000 Afghan refugees this year

The refugee plan, which is similar to a similar package for Syria in 2015, came under immediate attack from lawmakers, who said it fell short of what was required, both in terms of speed and numbers.

“The government has said 5,000 will be brought to resettle in the U.K. this year,” Chris Bryant, a parliament member from the main opposition Labour Party, said. “What are the other 15,000 meant to do? Hang around and wait to be executed?”

Johnson said British officials were doing all they can to evacuate U.K. and Afghan citizens who helped the British forces based in Afghanistan and that the Taliban have not sought to disrupt the operation.

“The situation has stabilized since the weekend, but it remains precarious, and the .U.K officials on the ground are doing everything that they can to expedite the movement of people," he said. "At the moment, it would be fair to say that the Taliban are allowing that evacuation to go ahead.”

Johnson told Parliament that events in Afghanistan have “unfolded faster than even the Taliban predicted,” but the prime minister denied that his government had been caught unawares.

Labour Party leader Keir Starmer said the Conservative government had to take its share of the responsibility for the crisis in Afghanistan.

“There’s been a major miscalculation of the resilience of the Afghan forces and a staggering complacency from our government about the Taliban threat,” he said.

Like Biden, Johnson is facing criticism over Britain's hasty retreat from Afghanistan and its chaotic evacuation of British citizens and the thousands of Afghans it has employed over the past two decades. Criticism has been particularly acute from veterans and the families of the 457 British troops who died in the country while fighting there as part of the U.S.-led NATO military operation.

Demonstrations are planned outside of parliament to call for support for Afghans and their families.

Caption A passenger gives a thumbs-up through the window of a plane just arrived from Afghanistan at RAF Brize Norton air base in England late Tuesday Aug. 17, 2021.

Caption People walk across the tarmac after alighting from a plane just arrived from Afghanistan at RAF Brize Norton air base in England late Tuesday Aug. 17, 2021.

Caption An RAF flight from Afghanistan arrives at RAF Brize Norton air base in England late Tuesday Aug. 17, 2021.

Caption People walk across the tarmac after alighting from a plane just arrived from Afghanistan at RAF Brize Norton air base in England late Tuesday Aug. 17, 2021.

Caption People walk across the tarmac after alighting from a plane just arrived from Afghanistan at RAF Brize Norton air base in England late Tuesday Aug. 17, 2021.

Caption A passenger gives a thumbs-up through the window of a plane just arrived from Afghanistan at RAF Brize Norton air base in England late Tuesday Aug. 17, 2021.

Caption An RAF flight from Afghanistan arrives at RAF Brize Norton air base in England late Tuesday Aug. 17, 2021.

Caption British Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves 10 Downing Street, making his way to Parliament to debate the situation in Afghanistan, in London, Wednesday Aug. 18, 2021.

Caption Demonstrators hold a banner by the campaign group 'Stop the War Coalition" calling for no more foreign wars, during a protest in Parliament Square, London, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021.

Caption A placard of the campaign group 'Stop the War Coalition" calling for no more foreign wars, lies on the ground in Parliament Square, in London, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, to demand that politicians recognize that the war in Afghanistan must not be repeated.