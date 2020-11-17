UK's Johnson allegedly brands powers for Scotland a disaster

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has also been critical of Johnson’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Britain has seen more than 52,000 deaths from the virus, the highest toll in Europe.

Scotland voted to remain in the U.K. in a 2014 independence referendum that was billed as a once-in-a-generation event. But the SNP claims Brexit has fundamentally changed the situation by dragging Scotland out of the EU against its will, and is pushing for a new independence vote. Recent opinion polls suggest a majority of Scots now favor independence.

Sturgeon tweeted that Johnson's remarks showed his government was “a threat to the powers of the Scottish Parliament.”

“The only way to protect & strengthen @ScotParl is with independence,” she said.