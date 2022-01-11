UK's Johnson faces lockdown-breach claims over garden party

The latest claims will be investigated by senior civil servant Sue Gray who was appointed by the government to look into earlier allegations that staff in Johnson’s office flouted coronavirus rules with lockdown-breaching Christmas parties in 2020.

Johnson has insisted he personally broke no rules, but the BBC and others reported Tuesday that the prime minister and his wife Carrie Johnson attended the May 2020 garden gathering.

Health Minister Edward Argar said he understood why people would be “upset and angry,” but said he would not “pre-judge” the outcome of Gray’s inquiry.

But Labour Party lawmaker Ed Miliband said the allegations were “incredibly damning” and said Johnson must explain whether he attended the party.

“It was clearly the most flagrant violation of the rules,” Miliband told the BBC.

Caption FILE - Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson looks on during a coronavirus briefing in Downing Street, London, Monday, Oct. 12, 2020. (Toby Melville/Pool Photo via AP, File) Credit: Toby Melville Caption FILE - Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson looks on during a coronavirus briefing in Downing Street, London, Monday, Oct. 12, 2020. (Toby Melville/Pool Photo via AP, File) Credit: Toby Melville Credit: Toby Melville

Caption FILE - Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson gestures during a coronavirus media briefing in Downing Street, London, Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022. (Jack Hill, Pool Photo via AP, File) Credit: Jack Hill Caption FILE - Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson gestures during a coronavirus media briefing in Downing Street, London, Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022. (Jack Hill, Pool Photo via AP, File) Credit: Jack Hill Credit: Jack Hill