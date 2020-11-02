UK's Johnson faces opposition from his own party on lockdown

But that approach became untenable after new analysis showed COVID-19 was spreading so rapidly that the number of deaths this winter could more than double those recorded earlier this year. The government needs to act now to prevent the National Health Service from being overwhelmed, Johnson said Saturday.

The U.K. has Europe’s deadliest outbreak of COVID-19, with 46,807 deaths recorded through Sunday.

Under the proposed lockdown, most shops will be closed until Dec. 2, with bars and restaurants restricted to takeaway and delivery services. People will be ordered to stay home, except for work, exercise and essential shopping. Schools will remain open.

Under the U.K.’s system of devolved authority, the national governments in Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales have already imposed tighter coronavirus restrictions than England.

Graham Brady, chairman of an influential committee of Conservative lawmakers, acknowledged the suffering caused by COVID-19 but said the government must also consider the impact that restrictions have on the economy and mental health. He also expressed concerns about restricting family life and freedom of association.

“If these kinds of measures were being taken in any totalitarian country around the world, we would be decrying it as a form of evil, and here the removal of people’s fundamental liberties is going almost without comment,” Brady told the BBC.

Shoppers queue outside a Costco store, ahead of a second lockdown, in Birmingham, England, Monday, Nov. 2 2020. Prime Minister Boris Johnson is facing opposition from his own party as he prepares to ask British lawmakers to back plans for a second national lockdown to combat the exponential spread of COVID-19. Johnson will on Monday provide the House of Commons with details of a proposed four-week lockdown scheduled to begin Thursday. (Jacob King/PA via AP) Credit: Jacob King Credit: Jacob King