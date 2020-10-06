UK's Johnson promises to use pandemic as catalyst for change

Johnson, who was hospitalized with COVID-19 in April, added that his government has had to take tough decisions during the pandemic and rejected the opposition Labour Party’s calls for government spending to rebuild the economy.

“We have no time now to focus on Captain Hindsight and his regiment of potshot, snipeshot fusiliers,” Johnson said, echoing a barb he has directed at Labour leader Keir Starmer in recent weeks.

While the continuing crisis has sidelined other initiatives, Johnson has continued to push his environmental agenda. He pledged Tuesday that every home in Britain will be powered by wind energy in a decade as the government kick-starts a “green industrial revolution’’ that will create hundreds of thousands of jobs.

The government will invest 160 million pounds ($208 million) in ports and factories to support production of the next generation of wind turbines, Johnson said. That is a tiny fraction of what it will cost to reach his goal, as the U.K. currently gets about one-sixth of its electricity from wind, or enough to power 18.1 million homes, according to statistics from renewableUK, an industry association.

Johnson pledged to back a wide range of wind power projects, including “windmills that float on the sea,″ and sought to portray himself as a visionary.

“You heard me right,” he said. “Your kettle, your washing machine, your cooker, your heating, your plug-in electric vehicle — the whole lot of them will get their juice cleanly and without guilt from the breezes that blow around these islands.”

