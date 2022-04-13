UK's Johnson rejects calls to resign amid 'partygate' fine

Opposition lawmakers demanded Johnson’s resignation, arguing the fines given to him and Treasury chief Rishi Sunak were evidence of “criminality” at the heart of government. The opposition argued that the Downing Street gathering demonstrated that Johnson and his supporters believe the rules don’t apply to them.

While the “partygate” scandal ooses a threat to Johnson’s government, the world has changed tremendously since the first reports of the parties surfaced late last year.

Johnson has been a leading figure in marshaling international opposition to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and Britain is facing its worst cost-of-living crisis since the 1950s.

His supporters are already arguing that whatever the prime minister may have done wrong, now is not time for a leadership contest.

That his Treasury chief also received an undermining fine helps Johnson since Sunak had been seen as the leading candidate to succeed Johnson.

But Johnson still faces the possibility of additional fines; he is reported to have attended three other gatherings that the Metropolitan Police Service is still investigating.

He will also have to answer questions about whether he knowingly misled Parliament with his previous statements about the parties, Jill Rutter, a senior fellow at the Institute for Government in London, said.

“Governments have to realize that they can’t just make laws and then skirt around them and rationalize themselves that it’s all OK because they’re very important people working at the center of government,” Rutter said.

Caption A protester holds a sign showing British Prime Minister Boris Johnson as he stands in front of the entrance to Downing Street in London, Wednesday, April 13, 2022. Johnson was fined for breaching COVID-19 regulations following allegations of lockdown parties at government offices. Treasury Chief Rishi Sunak was also fined.(AP Photo/Frank Augstein) Credit: Frank Augstein Credit: Frank Augstein Caption A protester holds a sign showing British Prime Minister Boris Johnson as he stands in front of the entrance to Downing Street in London, Wednesday, April 13, 2022. Johnson was fined for breaching COVID-19 regulations following allegations of lockdown parties at government offices. Treasury Chief Rishi Sunak was also fined.(AP Photo/Frank Augstein) Credit: Frank Augstein Credit: Frank Augstein

Caption A police officer guards the entrance to 10 Downing Street in London, Wednesday, April 13, 2022. Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson was fined for breaching COVID-19 regulations following allegations of lockdown parties at government offices. Treasury Chief Rishi Sunak was also fined.(AP Photo/Frank Augstein) Credit: Frank Augstein Credit: Frank Augstein Caption A police officer guards the entrance to 10 Downing Street in London, Wednesday, April 13, 2022. Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson was fined for breaching COVID-19 regulations following allegations of lockdown parties at government offices. Treasury Chief Rishi Sunak was also fined.(AP Photo/Frank Augstein) Credit: Frank Augstein Credit: Frank Augstein