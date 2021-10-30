UK's Johnson says Queen Elizabeth 'on very good form'

Last week, the queen underwent medical tests and spent a night at London’s King Edward VII’s Hospital, her first such stay in in eight years.

The queen has continued to work since then and will press on with desk-based duties.

During her rest period, she will miss attending the U.N. climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland, which commences on Sunday. However, she has recorded a message that will be relayed to attendees.

She will also skip the Nov. 13 Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall in London, an event meant to honor the British and Commonwealth men and women who have fought wars, disasters and pandemics to protect and defend the nation.

However, the palace said it is the queen’s “firm intention” to be present for a Remembrance Sunday ceremony in central London on Nov. 14.

Britain’s longest-lived and longest-reigning monarch, Elizabeth is due to celebrate her Platinum Jubilee — 70 years on the throne — next year.

Caption FILE - In this Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021 file photo, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and Prime Minister Boris Johnson, left, greet guests at a reception for the Global Investment Summit in Windsor Castle, Windsor, England. Queen Elizabeth II has been advised to rest for at least the next two weeks, accepting doctors’ advice to cut back on her busy schedule, Buckingham Palace said Friday Oct. 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, Pool, File) Credit: Alastair Grant Credit: Alastair Grant