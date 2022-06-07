UK's Johnson scrambles to regain authority after rebellion

Johnson vowed to “get on with the job” and focus on “what matters to the British people” — defined as the economy, health care and crime — after Conservative Party lawmakers voted by 211 to 148 to support him as leader.

Johnson needed the backing of 180 of the 359 Conservative lawmakers in Monday’s secret ballot to stay in power. He got more than that — but although he described the win as “convincing,” the rebellion was larger than some of his supporters had predicted. It was also a narrower margin than Johnson’s predecessor, Theresa May, got in a 2018 no-confidence vote. She was forced to resign six months later.