UK's leading business lobby group wins backing of members in vote amid sexual misconduct allegations

Within its plan, the CBI said that it will speed up the hunt for a successor to its president, a “refreshed board” and the creation of a new People and Culture subcommittee of the board. It said it will also establish an external expert Culture Advisory Committee and bolster its internal training and communications.

“We’ve made real progress in implementing the top-to-bottom program of change promised by the board and, while there remains work to do, today’s result represents an important milestone on that journey," Newton-Smith said.

Failure to have got the plan through could have spelled the demise of the organization, which was established in 1965 to ensure business’ voice is heard within the government.

The U.K. government, which paused its interactions with the CBI over the past few months, has yet to comment on the vote. The CBI will be hoping that it will reengage soon now that the vote has been won.