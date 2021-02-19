UK's MI6 apologizes for past treatment of LGBT spies

“Today, I apologize on behalf of MI6 for the way our LGBT+ colleagues and fellow citizens were treated and express my regret to those whose lives were affected,” he said.

Moore also said homophobia lingered after the ban was lifted, meaning some staff were unable “to be their true selves in the workplace.“

“We still have more to do to become a fully inclusive employer, and my goal for MI6 is to make it a workplace where you can always bring your true self to work,” said Moore.

Because of MI6 secrecy it is not known how many people were affected by the discriminatory policy.