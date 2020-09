UK's National Trust details historic sites' links to slavery

“The report we’ve published this month is not intended to make judgements about the past,” John Orna-Ornstein, the National Trust’s director of culture and engagement, said. “We’re presenting information based on research, allowing people to explore and draw conclusions for themselves.”

One example cited was Penrhyn Castle in Wales, whose owner used wealth he amassed from Jamaican plantations to invest in slate mines back home. As a lawmaker, Richard Pennant also used his political influence to advocate in favor of the continuation of the trade in African slaves.

The report came amid a wider reckoning of the dark side of colonialism and slavery in Britain and elsewhere around the world.

In June, Black Lives Matter protesters pulled down a controversial statue of 17th-century slave trade Edward Colson in the English city of Bristol and threw it into the harbor. Oxford University’s Oriel College recommended the same month removing a statue of Victorian imperialist Cecil Rhodes.

FILE - This March 4, 2009 file photo shows Powis Castle in Welshpool, Wales, which is cared for by the National Trust. Britain’s National Trust which looks after hundreds of the country’s well-loved historic sites, published a report Tuesday Sept. 22, 2020, said 93 of its sites have connections with aspects of the global slave trade or Britain’s colonial history. Powis Castle has been named on the list. (David Jones/PA via AP, File) Credit: David Jones Credit: David Jones