UK's Rishi Sunak says 'golden era' with China over

In July, during a Conservative leadership race to pick a successor to former Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Sunak said China represented the “largest threat” to Britain and the world’s security and prosperity.

At the time, he pledged to close all Confucius Institutes, the partially Chinese government-funded organizations that promote Chinese culture and language at U.K. universities. He also said he would lead an international alliance against Chinese cyberthreats, and help British companies and universities counter Chinese spying.

Lawmaker Iain Duncan Smith, a former Conservative Party leader and a vocal China critic, said Sunak's “robust pragmatism” meant “anything you want it to mean” and amounted to “appeasement.” And David Lammy, the opposition Labour Party's foreign affairs spokesman, described Sunak's speech as “as thin as gruel.”

“All it shows is that once again the Conservative government is flip-flopping its rhetoric on China,” Lammy said.

