UK's Sunak tries to win over skeptics to his Brexit deal

DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson said Tuesday that the party would “take our time” to pore over the details of the deal before delivering its verdict.

“We’re reasonable people, but we want to ensure that what the prime minister has said is matched by what is actually in the agreement itself,” he said.

Northern Ireland is the only part of the U.K. that shares a border with an EU member. When the U.K. left the bloc, the two sides agreed to keep the Irish border free of customs posts and other checks because an open border is a key pillar of Northern Ireland’s peace process.

Instead, there are checks on some goods entering Northern Ireland from the rest of the U.K. That angered British unionist politicians in Belfast, who say the new trade border in the Irish Sea undermined Northern Ireland’s place in the United Kingdom.

Sunak said the new Windsor Framework “removes any sense of an Irish Sea border,” removing checks on the vast majority of goods. It also gives Northern Ireland politicians a mechanism to challenge new EU trade rules that could apply in the region — a key unionist demand.

Business groups largely welcomed the deal, saying it would ease the burdens faced by companies and give Northern Ireland customers access to goods such as English sausages that were blocked under the original post-Brexit rules.

Some hard-line pro-Brexit politicians in Sunak’s governing Conservatives also were surprisingly positive about the deal. One key figure has yet to weigh in — former Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who negotiated the original Brexit divorce deal that Sunak has now rewritten.

The agreement was also welcomed by the White House, which said it was “grateful” the two sides could resolve the dispute.

“We believe that this will help the prosperity of both the EU and the U.K. and will open up all kinds of … avenues for trade that were somewhat at risk,” John Kirby, a spokesman for the National Security Council, said Monday.

Credit: AP Credit: AP