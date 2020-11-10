Ulta to open beauty shops at 100 Target stores in 2021

Ulta can win over new customers while it adds to its approximately 1,100 locations. Ulta, based in Bolingbrook, Illinois, will train newly hired Target workers on the premium products. The shops will offer the same virtual try-on tools like GlamLab, which customers can currently use in existing Ulta stores. Customers who shop Ulta Beauty at Target online will be able to use free shipping available for qualifying orders as well as Target’s services like same-day and curbside pickup.

Both companies may be able to further encroach on traditional department stores like Macy's which had seen cosmetics sales erode even before the pandemic as big box stores modernized their beauty sections, and as specialty cosmetics chains like Sephora and Ulta expanded rapidly.

“More than ever before, now is the time for innovation in retail,” said Mary Dillon, CEO of Ulta Beauty.

Shares of Target rose a little more than 1% while Ulta's stock was up roughly 5%.

___

Follow Anne D'Innocenzio: http://twitter.com/ADInnocenzio