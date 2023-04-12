BreakingNews
Hundreds forced from Indiana homes as plastics fire burns
Umpire struck in head by relay throw, leaves game

Nation & World
By TOM WITHERS, Associated Press
15 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) — Second base umpire and crew chief Larry Vanover was struck in the head with a throw Wednesday during a frightening moment in the sixth inning of the New York Yankees' game against the Cleveland Guardians.

Vanover was between the mound and second base when he was struck with a relay throw by Guardians All-Star second baseman Andrés Giménez in the left side of the head. The impact knocked Vanover's hat off and he was on the ground for several seconds.

Giménez was visibly upset and the crowd at Progressive Field gasped when Vanover was hit.

Vanover stood up unaided and was checked by Cleveland's trainer before being escorted off the field. Vanover has 29 years of major league umpiring experience.

There was no immediate word on his condition.

The game continued with a three-ump crew.

