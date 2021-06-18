UN assembly condemns Myanmar coup, calls for arms embargo

The resolution also calls on the armed forces to immediately and unconditionally release President Win Myint, State Counsellor Suu Kyi and other government officials and politicians detained after the coup, “and all those who have been arbitrarily detained, charged or arrested.

EU Ambassador Olof Skoog said the resolution “sends a strong and powerful message,” calling it “the broadest and most universal condemnation of the situation in Myanmar to date.”

“It delegitimizes the military junta, condemns its abuse and violence against its own people and demonstrates its isolation in the eyes of the world,” he said. “The U.N. community of nations has expressed resounding support to the people of Myanmar -- that their human rights and freedoms must be protected, and that their democratically elected leaders must be released from detention.”

Richard Gowan, U.N. director of the International Crisis Group, said he is “only aware of three previous General Assembly resolutions condemning coups in this way since the end of the Cold War.”

The assembly has called for arms embargoes and sanctions, including on Israel and South Africa during the Cold War, he said, but “this is a rare call to stop arms flows, and Western diplomats deserve credit for getting a fairly clear and firm call to halt arms supplies to Myanmar, especially as ASEAN members had doubts about such language.”

Assessing the impact of the resolution, Gowan told The Associated Press, “The junta will shrug this resolution off, but it will make it harder for them to try to normalize their relations with the wider world, and present the coup as a fait accompli.”

“The General Assembly has effectively warned the generals that if they keep hold of power, they are resigning themselves to pariah status indefinitely ... (and) has sent a clear message that U.N. members are not willing to sweep the coup under the rug,” Gowan said.

FILE - In this Dec. 14, 2018, file photo, Myanmar's deposed Leader Aung San Suu Kyi arrives to attend the Myanmar Entrepreneurship Summit at the Myanmar International Convention Center in Naypyidaw, Myanmar. The trial of Aung San Suu Kyi entered its second day Tuesday, June 15, 2021, with the prosecution presenting arguments that she incited public disorder and flouted coronavirus restrictions, part of a package of charges the ruling junta is seen as using to discredit her and consolidate its control. (AP Photo/Aung Shine Oo, File) Credit: Aung Shine Oo Credit: Aung Shine Oo

An internally displaced woman carries a child outside makeshift tents at Pu Phar Village, Demawso Township, Kayah State on Thursday June 17, 2021. A report on the situation in conflict-affected areas of Myanmar issued this week by the U.N.'s Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs says around 108,800 people from Kayah State were internally displaced following an escalation of hostilities between the government military and the local Karenni People's Defense Force militia since the coup Feb. 1, 2021. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

A woman teaches internally displaced children at Pu Phar Village, Demawso Township, Kayah State on Thursday June 17, 2021. A report on the situation in conflict-affected areas of Myanmar issued this week by the U.N.'s Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs says around 108,800 people from Kayah State were internally displaced following an escalation of hostilities between the government military and the local Karenni People's Defense Force militia since the coup Feb. 1, 2021. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

FILE - In this May 23, 2021, file photo, military troops and police go on patrol at Kayah state, eastern Myanmar. At least one-quarter of the people in Myanmar's smallest state have been forced to flee their homes because of combat with the military junta that seized power in February, raising fears of a possible humanitarian tragedy including thousands of civilian deaths, a U.N. expert said Wednesday, June 9.(AP Photo/File) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited