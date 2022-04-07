UN Assembly to vote on suspending Russia from rights council

The brief resolution to be voted on expresses “grave concern at the ongoing human rights and humanitarian crisis in Ukraine, particularly at the reports of violations and abuses of human rights and violations of international humanitarian law by the Russian Federation, including gross and systematic violations and abuses of human rights.”

Approval would require a two-thirds majority of the assembly members that vote “yes” or “no,” with abstentions not counting in the calculation.

The General Assembly voted 140-5 with 38 abstentions on March 24 on a resolution blaming Russia for the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine and urging an immediate cease-fire and protection for millions of civilians and the homes, schools and hospitals critical to their survival.

The vote was almost exactly the same as for a March 2 resolution that the assembly adopted demanding an immediate Russian cease-fire, withdrawal of all its forces and protection for all civilians. That vote was 141-5 with 35 abstentions.

Thomas-Greenfield urged the 140 members who voted in favor of those two resolutions to support Russia’s suspension from the Human Rights Council.

She issue is simple, she said: “The images out of Bucha and devastation across Ukraine require us now to match our words with action.”

“We cannot let a member state that is subverting every principle we hold dear to continue to sit on the U.N. Human Rights Council,” she said.

Supporters of the resolution were optimistic about its approval, though not necessarily with the support of 140 countries.

Russia called on an unspecified number of countries to vote “no,” saying an abstention or not voting would be considered an unfriendly act and would affect bilateral relations.

In its so-called “non-paper” obtained by The Associated Press, Russia said the attempt to expel it from the Human Rights Council is political and being supported by countries that want to preserve their dominant position and control over the world.

Those nations want to continue “the politics of neo-colonialism of human rights” in international relations, it said, saying that Russia's priority is to promote and defend human rights, including multilaterally in the Human Rights Council.

Russia’s ambassador in Geneva, Gennady Gatilov, called the U.S. action “unfounded and purely emotional bravado that looks good on camera -- just how the U.S. likes it.”

“Washington exploits the Ukrainian crisis for its own benefit in an attempt either to exclude or suspend Russia from international organizations,” Gatilov said, in comments relayed by a Russian diplomatic mission spokesman.

Russia and the other four veto-wielding permanent members of the U.N. Security Council — Britain, China, France, and the United States — all currently have seats on the Human Rights Council, which the U.S. rejoined this year.

The only country to have its membership rights stripped at the council was Libya in 2011, when upheaval in the North African country brought down longtime leader Moammar Gadhafi, said council spokesman Rolando Gomez.

No permanent member of the Security Council has ever had its membership revoked from any U.N. body.

Caption Tetiana Oleksiienko cries standing at the gate of her house in the village of Andriivka, Ukraine, heavily affected by fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces, Wednesday, April 6, 2022. Several buildings in the village were reduced to mounds of bricks and corrugated metal and residents struggle without heat, electricity or cooking gas. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda) Credit: Vadim Ghirda

Caption Men ride bicycles by a destroyed apartment building in Borodyanka, Ukraine, Wednesday, April 6, 2022. Ukrainian authorities gathered their dead and collected evidence of Russian atrocities on the ruined outskirts of Kyiv, as the two sides geared up Wednesday for what could be a climactic push by Moscow's forces to seize the country's industrial east. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda) Credit: Vadim Ghirda

Caption FILE - The hand of a corpse buried along with other bodies is seen in a mass grave in Bucha, in the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, April 3, 2022. Ukrainian leaders have encouraged journalists to document what is happening in the country. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd, File) Credit: Rodrigo Abd

Caption Sergiy Kyslytsya, Permanent Representative of Ukraine to the United Nations, speaks to members of the media after a meeting of the UN Security Council, Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at United Nations headquarters. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed the U.N. Security Council for the first time Tuesday at a meeting focused on what appears to be widespread deliberate killings of civilians by Russian troops. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) Credit: John Minchillo