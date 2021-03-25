UN-backed vaccine delivery program warns of supply delays

Gavi said the Serum institute has pledged that “alongside supplying India, it will prioritize the COVAX multilateral solution for equitable distribution.”

Gavi, which runs COVAX jointly with the World Health Organization and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations, has already distributed 31 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine -- 28 million from the Serum Institute and another 3 million from a South Korean contractor also producing the vaccine.

The program had been aiming to deliver some 237 million AstraZeneca vaccines through the end of May. A Gavi spokesman said the delays were not expected to affect the goal of shipping some 2 billion doses worldwide through COVAX by the end of the year.

COVAX has so far shipped vaccines to some 50 countries and territories.

U.N. officials, governments, advocacy groups and others have pleaded with manufacturers to do more to speed up and widen production of COVID-19 vaccines and ensure fair distribution — insisting that the pandemic can only be defeated if everyone is safe from it.