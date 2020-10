UN calls Europe's virus restrictions 'absolutely necessary'

Kluge cited epidemiological models that suggested if 95% of people wear masks and other social distancing measures are applied, Europe could avoid about 281,000 deaths by February. But he warned that relaxing measures could lead to a five-fold increase in deaths by January.

Kluge declined to criticize countries for exiting lockdown too quickly without adhering to the recommendations set by the WHO and said a balance needed to be struck since earlier restrictions were “unsustainable.” In Britain, for example, the government has faced repeated criticism for encouraging people to go back to work, to eat out in restaurants and to travel while failing to implement a comprehensive contact tracing system to track new clusters.

Katie Smallwood, WHO Europe's senior emergency officer, urged countries to act quickly.

“We don't have the luxury of time,” she said, acknowledging that surveillance and response systems in some countries are imperfect. “Even as the swell of cases occurs, we need to continue to try to test every case, contact, identify and trace all contacts,” she said.

People wearing face masks walk past a sign saying 'Mask duty - Cover your mouth and nose!' in a pedestrian zone in the city center of Munich, Germany, Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Germany's 16 state governors agreed Wednesday night to tighten mask-wearing rules, make bars close early and limit the number of people who can gather in areas where coronavirus infection rates are high. (Peter Kneffel/dpa via AP) Credit: Peter Kneffel Credit: Peter Kneffel