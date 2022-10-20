UN chief and Indian PM jointly launch climate action program

Mission Life, where "life" is an acronym for “lifestyle for environment,” is designed to encourage individual behaviors like switching off vehicle engines at traffic lights, turning off taps when not in use and switching to longer-lasting alternatives to single-use plastic bags. The government estimates those actions, if taken on a national scale, could significantly limit emissions, water use and waste.

The program hopes to “mobilize one billion Indians as well as people in other countries to become individuals who practice sustainable lifestyles," Param Iyer, CEO of Niti Aayog, a government-supported think tank that are spearheading the Mission Life program alongside India’s federal environment and climate change ministry.