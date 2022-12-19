UN chief calls for credible climate action, convenes summit

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said the Paris climate accord's goal of capping global warming at 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 Fahrenheit) "is gasping for breath" as the gap between actual greenhouse gas emissions and the amount allowing the target to be met keeps growing.

Guterres blamed governments for this failure, saying “national climate plans are falling woefully short,” though he acknowledged some steps have been taken to shift the global economy away from the fossil fuel use that is largely to blame for heating up the planet.