UN chief going to Hiroshima for 77th anniversary of A-bomb

The U.N. chief made the announcement in his speech on the opening day of the four-week meeting to review the landmark Nuclear Nonproliferation Treaty aimed at preventing the spread of nuclear weapons and achieving a nuclear-free world.

Guterres said his visit to Hiroshima for a few days is to underscore the importance of the conference. He said he will then visit two other countries in the region, which he didn’t name, to promote nonproliferation.