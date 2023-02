UN chief: Rising seas risk 'death sentence' for some nations

Guterres said the danger is especially acute for nearly 900 million people who live in coastal zones at low elevations, or one out of every 10 people worldwide.

The consequences are unthinkable, Guterres said: Low-lying communities and entire countries could disappear, the world would witness a mass exodus of entire populations on a biblical scale and competition would become ever fiercer for fresh water, land and other resources.

Guterres has been trying to call the world's attention to the dangers posed by climate change, to spur action. In October, he warned that the world is in "a life-or-death struggle" for survival as " climate chaos gallops ahead" and accused the world's 20 wealthiest countries of failing to do enough to stop the planet from overheating. In November, he said the planet is heading toward irreversible "climate chaos" and urged global leaders to put the world back on track to cut emissions, keep promises on climate financing and help developing countries speed their transition to renewable energy.

The landmark Paris agreement adopted in 2015 to address climate change called for global temperatures to rise a maximum of 2 degrees Celsius by the end of the century compared to pre-industrial times, and as close as possible to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

Guterres said the world must address the climate crisis as the root cause of rising seas, and the Security Council has a critical role to play in building the political will required.

