UN chief to Sudan army: Reverse coup, take heed of protests

With Saturday's deaths, the overall number of people killed since Monday's coup rose to 12, according to the Sudan Doctors’ Committee and activists. More than 280 others were injured over the past week.

The coup came after weeks of growing tensions between the military and civilians, and the generals had repeatedly called for dissolving the transitional government.

Gen. Abdel-Fattah Buhran, who led the coup, has claimed that the takeover was necessary to prevent a civil war, citing what he said were growing divisions among political groups. However, the takeover came less than a month before he was to have handed some power to a civilian.

He also claimed that the transition to democracy would continue, saying he would install a new technocrat government soon, with the aim of holding elections in July 2023.

But the pro-democracy movement in Sudan fears the military has no intention of easing its grip, and will appoint politicians it can control.

Meanwhile, the U.N. mission for Sudan is working to facilitate dialogue between the military and civilian leaders.

A Sudanese military official said that a U.N.-supported national committee began separate meetings last week with Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and Burhan to find common ground.