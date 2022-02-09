UN court orders Uganda to pay Congo $325M for violence

The compensation order came more than 15 years after the U.N. court ruled in a complex, 119-page judgment that fighting by Ugandan troops in Congo breached international law.

“The court notes that the reparation awarded to the DRC for damage to persons and to property reflects the harm suffered by individuals and communities as a result of Uganda’s breach of its international obligations,” the court's president, U.S. judge Joan E. Donoghue, said.