UN court rejects Myanmar claims, will hear Rohingya case

Reading a summary of the decision, the court's president, U.S. Judge Joan E. Donoghue, said: “Any state party to the Genocide Convention may invoke the responsibility of another state party including through the institution of proceedings before the court.”

A small group of pro-Rohingya protesters gathered outside the court's headquarters, the Peace Palace, ahead of the decision with a banner reading: “”Speed up delivering justice to Rohingya. The genocide survivors can't wait for generations."

One protester stamped on a large photograph of Myanmar's military government leader, Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing.

The court rejected arguments raised at hearings in February by lawyers representing Myanmar that the case should be tossed out because the world court only hears cases between states and the Rohingya complaint was brought by Gambia on behalf of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

The judges also dismissed Myanmar's claim that Gambia could not bring the case to court as it was not directly linked to the events in Myanmar and that a legal dispute did not exist between the two countries before the case was filed.

Gambia’s Attorney General and Justice Minister Dawda Jallow insisted in February that the case should go ahead and that it was brought by his country, not the OIC.

“We are no one’s proxy,” Jallow told the court.

The Netherlands and Canada are backing Gambia, saying in 2020 that the country “took a laudable step towards ending impunity for those committing atrocities in Myanmar and upholding this pledge. Canada and the Netherlands consider it our obligation to support these efforts which are of concern to all of humanity.”

However, the court ruled Friday that it “would not be appropriate” to send the two countries copies of documents and legal arguments filed in the case.

Myanmar’s military launched what it called a clearance campaign in Rakhine state in 2017 in the aftermath of an attack by a Rohingya insurgent group. More than 700,000 Rohingya fled into neighboring Bangladesh and Myanmar security forces have been accused of mass rapes, killings and torching thousands of Rohingya homes.

In 2019, lawyers representing Gambia at the ICJ outlined their allegations of genocide by showing judges maps, satellite images and graphic photos of the military campaign. That led the court to order Myanmar to do all it can to prevent genocide against the Rohingya. The interim ruling was intended to protect the minority while the case is decided in The Hague, a process likely to take years.

The ICJ case was complicated by last year's military coup in Myanmar. The decision to allow the Southeast Asian nation's military-installed government to represent the country at the February hearings drew sharp criticism. A shadow administration known as the National Unity Government made up of representatives including elected lawmakers who were prevented from taking their seats by the 2021 military coup had argued that it should be representing Myanmar in court.

The International Court of Justice rules on disputes between states. It is not linked to the International Criminal Court, also based in The Hague, which holds individuals accountable for atrocities. Prosecutors at the ICC are investigating crimes committed against the Rohingya who were forced to flee to Bangladesh.

Combined Shape Caption FILE- A Rohingya Muslim man, who crossed over from Myanmar into Bangladesh, builds a shelter for his family, Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017, in Taiy Khali refugee camp, Bangladesh. Judges at the International Court of Justice rule Friday July 22, 2022, on whether a case brought by Gambia alleging that Myanmar is committing genocide against the Rohingya can go ahead. Myanmar argues that the court does not have jurisdiction. (AP Photo/Dar Yasin, File) Credit: Dar Yasin Credit: Dar Yasin Combined Shape Caption FILE- A Rohingya Muslim man, who crossed over from Myanmar into Bangladesh, builds a shelter for his family, Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017, in Taiy Khali refugee camp, Bangladesh. Judges at the International Court of Justice rule Friday July 22, 2022, on whether a case brought by Gambia alleging that Myanmar is committing genocide against the Rohingya can go ahead. Myanmar argues that the court does not have jurisdiction. (AP Photo/Dar Yasin, File) Credit: Dar Yasin Credit: Dar Yasin

Combined Shape Caption FILE- F, 22, who says she was raped by members of Myanmar's armed forces in June and again in September, is photographed Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2017, in her tent in Kutupalong refugee camp in Bangladesh. Judges at the International Court of Justice rule Friday July 22, 2022, on whether a case brought by Gambia alleging that Myanmar is committing genocide against the Rohingya can go ahead. Myanmar argues that the court does not have jurisdiction. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E, file) Credit: Wong Maye-E Credit: Wong Maye-E Combined Shape Caption FILE- F, 22, who says she was raped by members of Myanmar's armed forces in June and again in September, is photographed Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2017, in her tent in Kutupalong refugee camp in Bangladesh. Judges at the International Court of Justice rule Friday July 22, 2022, on whether a case brought by Gambia alleging that Myanmar is committing genocide against the Rohingya can go ahead. Myanmar argues that the court does not have jurisdiction. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E, file) Credit: Wong Maye-E Credit: Wong Maye-E

Combined Shape Caption FILE - Myanmar's leader Aung San Suu Kyi waits to address judges of the International Court of Justice in The Hague, Netherlands, Dec. 11, 2019. Judges at the International Court of Justice rule Friday July 22, 2022, on whether a case brought by Gambia alleging that Myanmar is committing genocide against the Rohingya can go ahead. Myanmar argues that the court does not have jurisdiction. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong, File) Credit: Peter Dejong Credit: Peter Dejong Combined Shape Caption FILE - Myanmar's leader Aung San Suu Kyi waits to address judges of the International Court of Justice in The Hague, Netherlands, Dec. 11, 2019. Judges at the International Court of Justice rule Friday July 22, 2022, on whether a case brought by Gambia alleging that Myanmar is committing genocide against the Rohingya can go ahead. Myanmar argues that the court does not have jurisdiction. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong, File) Credit: Peter Dejong Credit: Peter Dejong

Combined Shape Caption FILE - Myanmar's leader Aung San Suu Kyi waits to address judges of the International Court of Justice in The Hague, Netherlands, Dec. 11, 2019. Judges at the International Court of Justice rule Friday July 22, 2022, on whether a case brought by Gambia alleging that Myanmar is committing genocide against the Rohingya can go ahead. Myanmar argues that the court does not have jurisdiction. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong, File) Credit: Peter Dejong Credit: Peter Dejong Combined Shape Caption FILE - Myanmar's leader Aung San Suu Kyi waits to address judges of the International Court of Justice in The Hague, Netherlands, Dec. 11, 2019. Judges at the International Court of Justice rule Friday July 22, 2022, on whether a case brought by Gambia alleging that Myanmar is committing genocide against the Rohingya can go ahead. Myanmar argues that the court does not have jurisdiction. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong, File) Credit: Peter Dejong Credit: Peter Dejong

Combined Shape Caption A pro-Rohingya demonstrator kicks an image senior general Min Aung Hlaing, Myanmar military governor, outside the International Court of Justice in The Hague, Netherlands, Friday, July 22, 2022, where judges rule on whether a case brought by Gambia alleging that Myanmar is committing genocide against the Rohingya can go ahead. Myanmar argues that the court does not have jurisdiction. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong) Credit: Peter Dejong Credit: Peter Dejong Combined Shape Caption A pro-Rohingya demonstrator kicks an image senior general Min Aung Hlaing, Myanmar military governor, outside the International Court of Justice in The Hague, Netherlands, Friday, July 22, 2022, where judges rule on whether a case brought by Gambia alleging that Myanmar is committing genocide against the Rohingya can go ahead. Myanmar argues that the court does not have jurisdiction. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong) Credit: Peter Dejong Credit: Peter Dejong

Combined Shape Caption Exterior view of the International Court of Justice in The Hague, Netherlands, Friday, July 22, 2022, where judges rule on whether a case brought by Gambia alleging that Myanmar is committing genocide against the Rohingya can go ahead. Myanmar argues that the court does not have jurisdiction. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong) Credit: Peter Dejong Credit: Peter Dejong Combined Shape Caption Exterior view of the International Court of Justice in The Hague, Netherlands, Friday, July 22, 2022, where judges rule on whether a case brought by Gambia alleging that Myanmar is committing genocide against the Rohingya can go ahead. Myanmar argues that the court does not have jurisdiction. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong) Credit: Peter Dejong Credit: Peter Dejong