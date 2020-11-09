UN envoy lays out strategy for financing climate battle

Carney has long championed the notion that making companies accountable for their impact on the planet is the first step toward reducing greenhouse gases.

He said Monday that companies need to go further by disclosing the risks climate change poses to their businesses and their plans for the future. Investors such as banks, insurance companies and investment funds should also disclose how their choices are aligned with climate goals, he said.

“Over time, investors won’t just judge company transition plans, they too shall be judged,’’ Carney said.

Later Monday, the U.K.'s Treasury chief, Rishi Sunak, said he would force British companies to reveal the impact they are having on the environment as the country moves to meet a net zero target by 2050. Companies will have until 2025 to get in line with the rules.

He also announced plans for “green sovereign bonds,'' in hopes to position the U.K. as the hub of green finance before COP-26.

Carney also called for the creation of new markets, particularly in carbon offsets, to facilitate investment in the projects needed to meet climate goals, the most cost-effective of which are in the developing world.

Carbon offsets occur when a polluter pays someone else to reduce their emissions, then receives credit for those reductions. These credits can then be used to offset the polluter’s own emissions, reducing net releases into the atmosphere.

While demand for such offsets is likely to soar as more companies commit to net-zero emissions, this market “barely exists,” Carney said.

“Climate change is a global challenge. Much of the critical investment will take place in emerging and developing economies,” Carney said. “For this to happen, we need to turn billions of public capital into trillions of private capital.