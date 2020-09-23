UN labor agency: Growing rich-poor gap amid COVID pandemic

In a report about the effects of the pandemic on the world of work, the International Labor Organization estimated that global labor income plunged by $3.5 trillion in the first nine months of 2020, a near-11% drop from a year ago — though that excludes income support provided by some governments. Lower-income countries and those in the Americas were particularly hit.

The ILO said the fiscal stimulus packages have been concentrated in richer countries, and that developing countries have “limited capacity to finance such measures.” It added that developing countries would need nearly $1 trillion in stimulus just to maintain the pre-pandemic gap with richer countries.