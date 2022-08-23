UN nuclear agency again asks to visit Ukraine nuclear plant

DiCarlo called the situation in and around the plant “dangerous” and called for the withdrawal of all military personnel and equipment from the facility and agreement on a demilitarized zone around its perimeter.

If the almost daily reports “of alarming incidents involving the plant” continue or escalate, DiCarlo warned, “we could face a disaster.”

Russia’s U.N. Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia told the council that since its last meeting on the operation of Zaporizhzhia about two weeks ago, “the nuclear safety situation has further deteriorated.”

“The armed forces of Ukraine continue basically every day to shell the territory of the nuclear power plant and the town of Enerhodar and this creates a real risk of a radiation accident,” he said.

“We expect that the IAEA trip mission will take place in the very near future and the agency experts will confirm the real situation at the station,” Nebenzia said. “We stand ready to extend maximum support possible to resolve all organizational issues.”

After last week’s high-level meeting in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv involving U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and the presidents of Ukraine and Turkey, it appeared progress had been made on an IAEA mission to the plant. But since then, there had been no sign of progress until DiCarlo’s announcement.

She told the council that the U.N. chief had discussed the issue of the plant’s safety during a phone call with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu on Aug. 15 and with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during the Aug. 18 Lviv meeting.

“In close contact with the IAEA, the U.N. has assessed that we have the logistics and security capacity in Ukraine to support any IAEA mission to the plant from Kyiv, provided Ukraine and Russia agree," DiCarlo said.

Ukrainian Ambassador to the United Nations Sergiy Kyslytsya, left, listens as Russian Ambassador Vasily Nebenzya, rught, holds up a photo of Daria Dugina as he speaks during a Security Council meeting on threats to international peace and security, Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, at United Nations headquarters. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer) Credit: Mary Altaffer

This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows the six reactors of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in Russian occupied Ukraine, Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. Kyiv and Moscow continued to accuse each other of shelling Europe's largest nuclear power plant, stoking international fears of a catastrophe on the continent. (Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies via AP) Credit: Uncredited