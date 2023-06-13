UN nuclear chief says large Ukraine atomic power plant held by Russia faces 'dangerous situation'

Ukraine recently said it hoped to put the last functioning reactor into a cold shutdown. That’s a process in which all control rods are inserted into the reactor core to stop the nuclear fission reaction and generation of heat and pressure. Already, five of the plant's six reactors are in a cold shutdown.

When asked about Ukraine's plans, Grossi noted that Russia controlled the plant and that it represented “yet again, another unwanted situation deriving from this anomalous situation.” Ukrainian workers still run the plant, though under an armed Russian military presence. The IAEA has a team at the plant, and Grossi said its members would be swapped out during his trip.

Asked about the Ukrainian counteroffensive, Grossi said he was “very concerned” about the plant potentially getting caught again in open warfare.

“There is active combat. So we are worrying that there could be, I mean, obviously mathematically, the possibilities of a hit,” he said.

Grossi stressed the IAEA hadn’t yet “seen any heavy military equipment” from the Russians at the plant when asked about Ukrainian fears the plant could be wired with explosives.

“There shouldn’t be any military equipment or artillery or amounts of ammunition, an amount that could compromise the security of the plant," Grossi said. "We do not have any indication at this point. But it could not be excluded.”

___

Follow Jon Gambrell on Twitter at www.twitter.com/jongambrellAP ___

Follow AP's coverage of the war in Ukraine at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP